Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.23, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.19B. ASB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.16, offering almost -4.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.84% since then. We note from Associated Banc-Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Associated Banc-Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended ASB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Associated Banc-Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB) trade information

Instantly ASB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.75% year-to-date, but still up 6.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB) is 2.96% up in the 30-day period.

Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) estimates and forecasts

Associated Banc-Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.18 percent over the past six months and at a -6.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $325 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp. to make $332.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $326.08 million and $332.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.80%. Associated Banc-Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -6.13% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

ASB Dividends

Associated Banc-Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.86. It is important to note, however, that the 4.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.