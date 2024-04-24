Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 4.37 million shares of the Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $193.24, and it changed around $3.78 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $160.56B. AMAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $214.91, offering almost -11.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $109.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.52% since then. We note from Applied Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.15 million.

Applied Materials Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMAT as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Instantly AMAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.23% year-to-date, but still down -7.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is -8.09% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.73, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -40.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMAT is forecast to be at a low of $85 and a high of $225.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Applied Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.08 percent over the past six months and at a -0.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.34%. Applied Materials Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.47% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 14.25% per year for the next five years.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 0.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.