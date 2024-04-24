American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.11 million shares of the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.14, and it changed around $0.62 or 2.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.57B. AEO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.44, offering almost -14.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.0% since then. We note from American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended AEO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Instantly AEO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.36% year-to-date, but still up 3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is -9.01% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEO is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $41.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.61 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters Inc. to make $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.10%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.98% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.60% per year for the next five years.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 1.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.