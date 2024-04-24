Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.68, and it changed around $0.19 or 4.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.50B. ADV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.95, offering almost -5.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.85% since then. We note from Advantage Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 668.01K.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Instantly ADV has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.28% year-to-date, but still up 11.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is 11.43% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADV is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Advantage Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 87.95 percent over the past six months and at a 347.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $867.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Advantage Solutions Inc. to make $889.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.01 billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.30%.

Advantage Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 440.54% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.10% per year for the next five years.

ADV Dividends

Advantage Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.