Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 1.93 million shares of the Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.47, and it changed around $0.41 or 3.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. ZIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.25, offering almost -67.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.29% since then. We note from Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.37 million.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZIM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.21% year-to-date, but still up 13.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) is 19.73% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIM is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $63.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.42 percent over the past six months and at a 106.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 404.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 106.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd to make $1.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.10%.