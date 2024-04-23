Why United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 10.65 million shares of the United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.48, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.74B. UMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.97, offering almost -19.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.29% since then. We note from United Micro Electronics ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.87 million.

United Micro Electronics ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended UMC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Instantly UMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.58% year-to-date, but still down -4.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) is -10.31% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UMC is forecast to be at a low of $9.93 and a high of $9.93.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) estimates and forecasts

United Micro Electronics ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.93 percent over the past six months and at a -21.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.18%. United Micro Electronics ADR earnings are expected to increase by -17.51% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -6.70% per year for the next five years.

UMC Dividends

United Micro Electronics ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.58. It is important to note, however, that the 7.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.