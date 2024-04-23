Why SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.21, and it changed around $0.29 or 1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $900.08M. SGH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.99, offering almost -74.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.44% since then. We note from SMART Global Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

SMART Global Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SGH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SMART Global Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Guardant Health, Inc. for the current quarter.

Sponsored

SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) trade information

Instantly SGH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.09% year-to-date, but still down -8.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) is -34.56% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGH is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $35.

SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) estimates and forecasts

SMART Global Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.60 percent over the past six months and at a -50.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.90%.

SMART Global Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -52.52% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -11.99% per year for the next five years.

SGH Dividends

SMART Global Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.