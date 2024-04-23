Why Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 1.96 million shares of the Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $178.04, and it changed around -$13.59 or -7.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.86B. NUE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $203.00, offering almost -14.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $129.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.1% since then. We note from Nucor Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Nucor Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NUE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) trade information

Instantly NUE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.30% year-to-date, but still down -7.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) is -8.44% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $147.86, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -20.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NUE is forecast to be at a low of $115 and a high of $190.

Nucor Corp. (NUE) estimates and forecasts

Nucor Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.94 percent over the past six months and at a -28.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.38%. Nucor Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -24.82% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.50% per year for the next five years.

NUE Dividends

Nucor Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.