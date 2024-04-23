Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 1.67 million shares of the Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $113.08, and it changed around $1.09 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $207.42B. DIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $123.74, offering almost -9.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $78.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.38% since then. We note from Walt Disney Co’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.82 million.

Walt Disney Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended DIS as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Walt Disney Co is expected to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Instantly DIS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is -2.41% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $143.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DIS is forecast to be at a low of $93 and a high of $263.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Walt Disney Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.82 percent over the past six months and at a 23.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Walt Disney Co to make $21.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.23%. Walt Disney Co earnings are expected to increase by 24.93% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.12% per year for the next five years.

DIS Dividends

Walt Disney Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.