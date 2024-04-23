Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 2.0 million shares of the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.31, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.80B. WBA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.54, offering almost -94.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.37% since then. We note from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.89 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended WBA as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Instantly WBA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.87% year-to-date, but still up 3.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) is -11.03% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBA is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.88 percent over the past six months and at a -18.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to make $36.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.90%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc earnings are expected to increase by -18.87% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.67% per year for the next five years.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.69. It is important to note, however, that the 9.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.