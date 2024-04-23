VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 2.82 million shares of the VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around $0.19 or 32.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.08M. VNRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.10, offering almost -165.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.38% since then. We note from VolitionRX Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 117.33K.

VolitionRX Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VNRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VolitionRX Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX) trade information

Instantly VNRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 32.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.60% year-to-date, but still up 27.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX) is 8.23% up in the 30-day period.

VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) estimates and forecasts

VolitionRX Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.03 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 368.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $390k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect VolitionRX Ltd to make $630k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $420k and $216k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 191.70%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.75%.