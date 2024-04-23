Uranium Energy Corp’s (AMEX: UEC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 5.04 million shares of the Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.66, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.69B. UEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.34, offering almost -25.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.47% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.60 million.

Uranium Energy Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UEC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.06% year-to-date, but still down -7.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is -3.76% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.13, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UEC is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $6.75.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.72 percent over the past six months and at a 900.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.63%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.