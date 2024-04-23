United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 2.93 million shares of the United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $148.68, and it changed around $3.32 or 2.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.92B. UPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $197.31, offering almost -32.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $133.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.09% since then. We note from United Parcel Service, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.56 million.

United Parcel Service, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.42. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended UPS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United Parcel Service, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) trade information

Instantly UPS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.44% year-to-date, but still up 4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is -4.86% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $187.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPS is forecast to be at a low of $100 and a high of $265.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) estimates and forecasts

United Parcel Service, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.16 percent over the past six months and at a -6.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. to make $22.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.01 billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.20%. United Parcel Service, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -7.74% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.22% per year for the next five years.

UPS Dividends

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.49. It is important to note, however, that the 4.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.