Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 12.58 million shares of the Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.06, and it changed around $1.26 or 3.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.79B. TFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.29, offering almost -3.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.84% since then. We note from Truist Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.64 million.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Instantly TFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.09% year-to-date, but still up 3.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TFC is forecast to be at a low of $43 and a high of $76.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Truist Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.64 percent over the past six months and at a -7.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.60%.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 415.49% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -1.20% per year for the next five years.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.