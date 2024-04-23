Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX:TMQ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around -$0.03 or -6.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.47M. TMQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.69, offering almost -76.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.9% since then. We note from Trilogy Metals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 275.57K.

Trilogy Metals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TMQ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trilogy Metals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX:TMQ) trade information

Instantly TMQ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.30% year-to-date, but still down -22.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX:TMQ) is -20.34% down in the 30-day period.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) estimates and forecasts

Trilogy Metals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.02 percent over the past six months and at a 40.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.41%.