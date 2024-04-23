Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 7.89 million shares of the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.88, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.44B. TEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.47, offering almost -12.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.95% since then. We note from Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.49 million.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.07. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended TEVA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $Aeva Technologies, Inc. for the current quarter.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.37% year-to-date, but still down -2.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) is -6.33% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.2, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEVA is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $19.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.84 percent over the past six months and at a -7.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.63%. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR earnings are expected to increase by -6.18% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.60% per year for the next five years.

TEVA Dividends

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.