TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $68 In 2024

In the last trading session, 6.6 million shares of the TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) were traded, and its beta was 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.95, and it changed around $0.52 or 4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.87B. TAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.52, offering almost -29.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.41% since then. We note from TAL Education Group ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.24 million.

TAL Education Group ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TAL as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TAL Education Group ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the current quarter.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.38% year-to-date, but still up 1.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is -1.48% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAL is forecast to be at a low of $3.9 and a high of $68.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

TAL Education Group ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.26 percent over the past six months and at a 71.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%.

TAL Education Group ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.