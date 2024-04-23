Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 18.42 million shares of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $129.75, and it changed around $2.05 or 1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $673.01B. TSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $158.40, offering almost -22.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $81.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.41% since then. We note from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 16.01 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.34. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TSM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $TSL for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Instantly TSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.76% year-to-date, but still down -7.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) is -6.96% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $157.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSM is forecast to be at a low of $125 and a high of $180.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.65 percent over the past six months and at a 17.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR earnings are expected to increase by 18.75% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 21.50% per year for the next five years.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.93. It is important to note, however, that the 1.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.