Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.27 million shares of the Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.94, and it changed around $0.36 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.67B. STLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.51, offering almost -18.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.57% since then. We note from Stellantis N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.66 million.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.95% year-to-date, but still down -3.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) is -14.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STLA is forecast to be at a low of $17.183812348 and a high of $39.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Stellantis N.V share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.10 percent over the past six months and at a -4.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.67%. Stellantis N.V earnings are expected to increase by -13.20% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -6.45% per year for the next five years.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.65. It is important to note, however, that the 6.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.