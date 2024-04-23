Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 10.06 million shares of the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.40, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.15B. SWN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.69, offering almost -3.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.24% since then. We note from Southwestern Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.46 million.

Southwestern Energy Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.55. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 22 recommended SWN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company is expected to report earnings per share of $Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the current quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.98% year-to-date, but still up 1.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 1.51% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWN is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $13.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Southwestern Energy Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.49 percent over the past six months and at a -8.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.75%. Southwestern Energy Company earnings are expected to increase by -14.32% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.