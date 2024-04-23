SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -203.45%

In the last trading session, 31.19 million shares of the SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.25, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.66B. SOFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.70, offering almost -61.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.62% since then. We note from SoFi Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 55.07 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOFI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. SoFi Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $SOF for the current quarter.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.14% year-to-date, but still up 1.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -2.55% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOFI is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $22.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

SoFi Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.98 percent over the past six months and at a 122.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.14%.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.