Snowflake Inc’s (SNOW): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.91 million shares of the Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $150.26, and it changed around $3.05 or 2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.22B. SNOW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $237.72, offering almost -58.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $135.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.98% since then. We note from Snowflake Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.05 million.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.49% year-to-date, but still down -0.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) is -5.51% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $221.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNOW is forecast to be at a low of $125 and a high of $415.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Snowflake Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.75 percent over the past six months and at a -13.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 33 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $785.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 33 analysts expect Snowflake Inc to make $826.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.70%. Snowflake Inc earnings are expected to increase by -4.15% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 18.05% per year for the next five years.