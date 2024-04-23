Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.97 million shares of the Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.43, and it changed around -$0.14 or -3.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $608.41M. SVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.98, offering almost -16.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.36% since then. We note from Silvercorp Metals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Silvercorp Metals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SVM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Silvercorp Metals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Instantly SVM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 30.42% year-to-date, but still down -7.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) is 11.73% up in the 30-day period.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Silvercorp Metals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.73 percent over the past six months and at a -9.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Silvercorp Metals Inc to make $60.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.15 million and $60.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.09%. Silvercorp Metals Inc earnings are expected to increase by 79.77% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.