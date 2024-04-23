Shares Of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Could Show A Loss Of -431.29%

In the last trading session, 16.26 million shares of the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.47, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.66B. WBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.76, offering almost -74.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.31% since then. We note from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 28.39 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Instantly WBD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.57% year-to-date, but still up 1.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) is -2.87% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBD is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $45.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.48 percent over the past six months and at a 72.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.30%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc earnings are expected to increase by 76.42% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

