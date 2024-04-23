Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 13.17 million shares of the Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.18, and it changed around $0.28 or 1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.62B. RF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.08, offering almost -9.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.47% since then. We note from Regions Financial Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.56 million.

Regions Financial Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.46. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended RF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Regions Financial Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $Regions Financial Corporation for the current quarter.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) trade information

Instantly RF has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is -4.81% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RF is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $29.

Regions Financial Corp. (RF) estimates and forecasts

Regions Financial Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.38 percent over the past six months and at a -12.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.49%. Regions Financial Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -13.43% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -0.88% per year for the next five years.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 4.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.