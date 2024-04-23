Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 8.93 million shares of the Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $160.54, and it changed around $2.4 or 1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $377.75B. PG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $163.14, offering almost -1.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $141.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.89% since then. We note from Procter & Gamble Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.85 million.

Procter & Gamble Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.85. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Procter & Gamble Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $PGK/GBP for the current quarter.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) trade information

Instantly PG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.55% year-to-date, but still up 3.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) is -0.82% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $148.69, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PG is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $187.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) estimates and forecasts

Procter & Gamble Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.29 percent over the past six months and at a 9.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.96%. Procter & Gamble Co. earnings are expected to increase by 10.75% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.04% per year for the next five years.

PG Dividends

Procter & Gamble Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.83. It is important to note, however, that the 2.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.