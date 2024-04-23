Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) Shares Might Go Down -76.06% This Year

In today’s recent session, 21.15 million shares of the Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PALI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.32, and it changed around $1.39 or 28.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.37M. PALI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.60, offering almost -479.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.56% since then. We note from Palisade Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 686.51K.

Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

Instantly PALI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 28.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.59% year-to-date, but still up 6.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PALI) is 12.63% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -321.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PALI is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.5.

Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Palisade Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.04 percent over the past six months and at a 54.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.40% in the next quarter.