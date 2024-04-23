NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 59.36 million shares of the NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $795.18, and it changed around $33.18 or 4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1987.95B. NVDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $974.00, offering almost -22.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $262.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.02% since then. We note from NVIDIA Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 53.05 million.

NVIDIA Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.35. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended NVDA as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. NVIDIA Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $NVIDIA Corporation for the current quarter.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Instantly NVDA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 60.57% year-to-date, but still down -7.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is -13.03% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $660.68, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -20.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVDA is forecast to be at a low of $133 and a high of $1200.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

NVIDIA Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 88.87 percent over the past six months and at a 84.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.41%. NVIDIA Corp earnings are expected to increase by 94.89% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 37.90% per year for the next five years.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.