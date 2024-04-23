Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 13.96 million shares of the Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) were traded, and its beta was 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.46, and it changed around -$1.56 or -4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.18B. NEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.18, offering almost -33.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.46% since then. We note from Newmont Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.33 million.

Newmont Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.04. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NEM as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Instantly NEM has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.50% year-to-date, but still down -2.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) is 8.49% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEM is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $85.94073324.

Newmont Corp (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Newmont Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.04 percent over the past six months and at a 22.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%.

Newmont Corp earnings are expected to increase by 32.78% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.45% per year for the next five years.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.45. It is important to note, however, that the 3.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.