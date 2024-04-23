Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 8.23 million shares of the Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $554.60, and it changed around -$0.44 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $240.01B. NFLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $639.00, offering almost -15.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $315.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.09% since then. We note from Netflix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Netflix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.94. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 11 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended NFLX as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Instantly NFLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.91% year-to-date, but still down -8.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is -10.94% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $519.85, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NFLX is forecast to be at a low of $162 and a high of $765.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Netflix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.04 percent over the past six months and at a 42.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.03%. Netflix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 51.64% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.85% per year for the next five years.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.