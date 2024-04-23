Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 19.6 million shares of the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $400.96, and it changed around $1.84 or 0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2979.31B. MSFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $430.82, offering almost -7.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $275.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.32% since then. We note from Microsoft Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 21.57 million.

Microsoft Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.21. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 14 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MSFT as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Microsoft Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $MSFU for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Instantly MSFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.63% year-to-date, but still down -3.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is -6.62% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $391.24, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSFT is forecast to be at a low of $232 and a high of $600.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Microsoft Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.02 percent over the past six months and at a 18.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.37%. Microsoft Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 18.94% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.10% per year for the next five years.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.86. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.