Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 18.93 million shares of the Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $109.12, and it changed around $2.35 or 2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $120.84B. MU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $130.54, offering almost -19.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.82% since then. We note from Micron Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 22.07 million.

Micron Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.53. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MU as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Micron Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $MUR/USD for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.87% year-to-date, but still down -10.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is -0.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $107.48, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MU is forecast to be at a low of $55 and a high of $225.

Micron Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 117.79% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -2.62% per year for the next five years.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 0.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.