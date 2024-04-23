Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB) Shares Might Go Down -74.83% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.15M. MTNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.89, offering almost -394.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.89% since then. We note from Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MTNB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc for the current quarter.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Instantly MTNB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.74% year-to-date, but still down -11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) is -32.38% down in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.12%.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.