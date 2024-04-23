Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 4.19 million shares of the Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.76, and it changed around -$2.33 or -6.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.00B. CART at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.95, offering almost -27.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.45% since then. We note from Maplebear Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

Instantly CART has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.84% year-to-date, but still down -8.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is -10.02% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CART is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $46.

Maplebear Inc. (CART) estimates and forecasts

Maplebear Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.86 percent over the past six months and at a 104.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $792.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Maplebear Inc. to make $801.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.