Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY).

In today’s recent session, 1.94 million shares of the Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.91, and it changed around $0.21 or 4.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.45B. JOBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.98, offering almost -143.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.24% since then. We note from Joby Aviation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.98 million.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.09% year-to-date, but still up 6.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is -5.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOBY is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Joby Aviation Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.52 percent over the past six months and at a 8.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 119.20%, up from the previous year.

2 analysts expect Joby Aviation Inc to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Joby Aviation Inc earnings are expected to increase by 6.11% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -11.81% per year for the next five years.