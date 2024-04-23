Let’s Talk About How Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 48.81 million shares of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $148.64, and it changed around $2.0 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $240.22B. AMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $227.30, offering almost -52.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $81.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.49% since then. We note from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 73.34 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.58. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended AMD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.83% year-to-date, but still down -7.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is -16.81% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $154.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMD is forecast to be at a low of $65 and a high of $270.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.16 percent over the past six months and at a 29.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.43%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.74% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 24.96% per year for the next five years.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06.