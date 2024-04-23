Let’s Get Started On The Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 3.73 million shares of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.80, and it changed around -$0.18 or -3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.40B. SBSW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.88, offering almost -105.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.79% since then. We note from Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.17 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.51% year-to-date, but still down -7.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) is 5.60% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBSW is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $19.9.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.95 percent over the past six months and at a 385.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.50%, down from the previous year. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.04%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 2.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.