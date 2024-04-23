Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 19.09 million shares of the Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.51, and it changed around $0.4 or 5.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.55B. JBLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.45, offering almost -25.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.46% since then. We note from Jetblue Airways Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.94 million.

Jetblue Airways Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.19. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended JBLU as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Jetblue Airways Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $Jabil Inc. for the current quarter.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 35.32% year-to-date, but still up 10.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 3.16% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JBLU is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $20.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Jetblue Airways Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 70.49 percent over the past six months and at a -60.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.50%.

JBLU Dividends

Jetblue Airways Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.