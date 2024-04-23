JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 17.25 million shares of the JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.99, and it changed around $1.48 or 5.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.74B. JD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.95, offering almost -55.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.86% since then. We note from JD.com Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.54 million.

JD.com Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 10 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended JD as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. JD.com Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $JD.com, Inc. for the current quarter.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.58% year-to-date, but still up 6.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JD is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $123.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

JD.com Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.66 percent over the past six months and at a 0.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.90%.

JD.com Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 3.46% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 17.83% per year for the next five years.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.