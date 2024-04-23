iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) Shares Could Drop Up To -340.84%

In the last trading session, 8.12 million shares of the iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.31, and it changed around $0.22 or 5.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.26B. IQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.99, offering almost -62.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.0% since then. We note from iQIYI Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.09 million.

iQIYI Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.64. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IQ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iQIYI Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $IQD/THX for the current quarter.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.68% year-to-date, but still up 5.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) is 5.90% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IQ is forecast to be at a low of $4.9 and a high of $19.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) estimates and forecasts

iQIYI Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.22 percent over the past six months and at a 14.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.80%.

iQIYI Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 17.89% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.49% per year for the next five years.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.