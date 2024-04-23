If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 13.54 million shares of the Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.78B. DNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.25, offering almost -12.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.5% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.49 million.

Denison Mines Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DNN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.99% year-to-date, but still down -2.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) is 3.63% up in the 30-day period.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Denison Mines Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.72 percent over the past six months and at a -114.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 142.60%, up from the previous year.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.