How To Invest In Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 14.9 million shares of the Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) were traded, and its beta was 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.14, and it changed around $0.61 or 1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $484.29B. WMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.65, offering almost -2.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.62% since then. We note from Walmart Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 19.08 million.

Walmart Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.51. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended WMT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Walmart Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Walmart Inc. for the current quarter.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) trade information

Instantly WMT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is -2.13% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $162.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WMT is forecast to be at a low of $67 and a high of $205.

Walmart Inc (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Walmart Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.22 percent over the past six months and at a 6.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.49%. Walmart Inc earnings are expected to increase by 6.63% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

WMT Dividends

Walmart Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.