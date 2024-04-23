How To Invest In Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $377.98M. GCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -41.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.22% since then. We note from Gannett Co Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 712.53K.

Gannett Co Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GCI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gannett Co Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $GigaCloud Technology Inc for the current quarter.

Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Instantly GCI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.43% year-to-date, but still up 9.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is 12.39% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GCI is forecast to be at a low of $2.65 and a high of $2.65.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.