Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 3.69 million shares of the Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.73, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.52B. HMY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -12.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.94% since then. We note from Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.48 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 4.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HMY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Instantly HMY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 41.99% year-to-date, but still down -1.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) is 13.11% up in the 30-day period.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 77.48 percent over the past six months and at a 97.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.