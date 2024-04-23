Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.02, and it changed around $2.56 or 9.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.70B. GGAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.28, offering almost 2.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.05% since then. We note from Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GGAL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $GGLL for the current quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Instantly GGAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 79.67% year-to-date, but still up 12.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) is 19.49% up in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.66%.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.