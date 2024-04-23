Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 26.17 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.22B. GRAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.92, offering almost -17.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.3% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 24.76 million.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.59% year-to-date, but still up 1.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 3.08% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRAB is forecast to be at a low of $4.2 and a high of $13.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Grab Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.52 percent over the past six months and at a 109.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.25%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.