Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET)

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) have been traded, and its beta is 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around $0.12 or 5.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.02M. ACET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.50, offering almost -253.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.11% since then. We note from Adicet Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Adicet Bio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ACET as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Instantly ACET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.05% year-to-date, but still down -3.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) is -3.30% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACET is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $38.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Adicet Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.19 percent over the past six months and at a 39.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.75%. Adicet Bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 43.84% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 29.10% per year for the next five years.