Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID)

In today’s recent session, 2.15 million shares of the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) have been traded, and its beta is 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.74B. SID at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.03, offering almost -42.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.72% since then. We note from Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.99 million.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.56. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SID as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) trade information

Instantly SID has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.24% year-to-date, but still up 4.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) is -10.19% down in the 30-day period.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) estimates and forecasts

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.41 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 164.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 233.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.33 billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.10%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR earnings are expected to increase by 18.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.41% per year for the next five years.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 4.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.