Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 20.14 million shares of the Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) were traded, and its beta was 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.95, and it changed around -$0.66 or -1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.21B. FCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.42, offering almost -7.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.16% since then. We note from Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.45 million.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended FCX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Instantly FCX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 15.37% year-to-date, but still down -2.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) is 6.02% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FCX is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $56.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.40 percent over the past six months and at a 1.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.56%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc earnings are expected to increase by 2.97% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.54% per year for the next five years.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.