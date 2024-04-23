Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around $0.12 or 5.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.75M. EBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.88, offering almost -403.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.26% since then. We note from Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.99 million.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EBS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Emergent Biosolutions Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. for the current quarter.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Instantly EBS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.00% year-to-date, but still up 9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) is -12.55% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBS is forecast to be at a low of $38 and a high of $65.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Emergent Biosolutions Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.70 percent over the past six months and at a -124.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%.

EBS Dividends

Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.